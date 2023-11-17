Coaches say experience is key to going deep in post season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In high school football playoffs, experience is the key in going deep in the post season, according to Chapel Hill Coach Jeff Riordan and Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller.

“We’re on our 12th game this year these guys have got to play a lot of football. Like I always say, one thing you can’t coach in this game is experience,” Riordan said.

“Fortunately, you know, we got a lot of guys in our senior class, that played a lot of playoff games. So they understand you know the standard we got to prepare for. They understand the standard of which we’re going to travel with. so that helps a lot to have that experience,” Fuller added.

