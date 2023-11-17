For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Coaches say experience is key to going deep in post season

Coaches say experience is key to going deep in post season
By Michael Coleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In high school football playoffs, experience is the key in going deep in the post season, according to Chapel Hill Coach Jeff Riordan and Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller.

“We’re on our 12th game this year these guys have got to play a lot of football. Like I always say, one thing you can’t coach in this game is experience,” Riordan said.

“Fortunately, you know, we got a lot of guys in our senior class, that played a lot of playoff games. So they understand you know the standard we got to prepare for. They understand the standard of which we’re going to travel with. so that helps a lot to have that experience,” Fuller added.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Suspect dies after shooting self following Angelina County chase
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigates after child injured in shooting
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Lufkin police and paramedics responded to a residence where a shooting suspect reportedly shot...
Shooting suspect shoots himself after chase with Lufkin officer

Latest News

Red Zone Game Ball: Longview Lobos
Red Zone Game Ball: Longview Lobos
Longview coach speaks fondly of Jimbo Fisher as he exits Aggie football
Longview coach speaks fondly of Jimbo Fisher as he exits Aggie football
Diboll Lumberjacks
‘Upbeat, ready to play’: Diboll to face Little River Academy Friday
John King and friend.
Lobos Coach King ‘wins’ Lobo chainsaw sculpture raffle
Coach King carried on football practice as usual, drilling his players at Lobo Field. Little...
Lobos Coach King ‘wins’ Lobo sculpture raffle