Couple celebrating 50th anniversary support each other through cancer battles

Jerry and Gail Dixon will soon be celebrating 50 years of marriage, and they’re holding each other up as they both are cancer patients.
By Billie Hill, Cole Brumbelow and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) – A couple who will soon be celebrating 50 years of marriage are holding each other up as they both are cancer patients.

Jerry Dixon is in remission, but now his wife, Gail Dixon, is going through treatment.

It must have been love at first sight.

The pair said they got engaged and married within three months of meeting at church and attending science class together.

“It ain’t all bed and roses,” said Jerry. “There’s bad times; there’s good times,” replied Gail.

Jerry said there’s a give and take with marriage, while Gail added that forgiveness is part of the equation as well.

Gail said it was second nature to take care of him.

“It’s just natural,” she said. “Just being there for him, trying to take care of his needs when I was pretty well down with my problems, too. We got through it, and we made it through it — and we expect to do the same here.”

They’ve seen each other through it all and can’t imagine life without each other.

“Well, at this point, we’re hating for one of us to have to die, you know, because we been together,” Jerry stated then paused. “I can’t remember not being with her, but it’s been a wonderful life and I want it to go on for another 50 years.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

