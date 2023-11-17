First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms expected Monday evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday, November 20.

While a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Sunday, there is a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday (especially in the late afternoon and evening).

The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly all of East Texas under a risk for Monday. At this time, all severe weather threats appear possible, but more detailed information will become available over the weekend.

