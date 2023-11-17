For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Judge finds Voting Rights Act violation in North Dakota redistricting for two tribes

FILE - The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday,...
FILE - The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A federal judge has ruled that North Dakota's Legislature violated the Voting Rights Act in how lawmakers reapportioned legislative districts comprising two tribal nations. (AP Photo/Jack Dura, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JACK DURA
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s 2021 legislative redistricting plan violates the rights of two Native American tribes because it dilutes their voting strength, a federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte said the redrawn legislative districts violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The ruling came months after a trial held in June in Fargo.

In his ruling, Welte said the plan approved by the state Legislature to redraw voting districts in accordance with the latest census data “prevents Native American voters from having an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice” - a violation of the landmark civil rights law.

Welte gave the Republican-controlled Legislature until Dec. 22 “to adopt a plan to remedy the violation.”

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Tribe alleged the 2021 redistricting map “packs” Turtle Mountain tribal members into one House district and leaves Spirit Lake out of a majority-Native district.

The tribes sought a joint district and unsuccessfully proposed to the Legislature a single legislative district encompassing the two reservations, which are roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) apart.

North Dakota Republican Secretary of State Michael Howe, who is named in the lawsuit, did not immediately comment on the ruling. He said he was still processing documents sent to his office and planned to meet with attorneys on Friday afternoon.

Lawmakers involved in redistricting cited 2020 census data meeting population requirements of the Voting Rights Act for creating the two subdistricts.

North Dakota has 47 legislative districts, each with one senator and two representatives. Republicans control the House of Representatives 82-12, and the Senate 43-4. At least two lawmakers, both House Democrats, are members of tribes sharing geography with North Dakota.

A three-judge panel earlier this month dismissed another federal lawsuit that targeted the redistricting, brought by two local Republican Party officials who challenged new House subdistricts comprising tribal nations as unconstitutional “racial gerrymandering.”

The Legislature created four subdistricts in the state House of Representatives, including one each for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian reservations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
District judge expedites lawsuit for crash that killed two SFA students
Christopher Dewayne Harvey, 48, of Lufkin was taken into custody following a pursuit that...
2 charged, drugs seized following pursuit in Nacogdoches County
Report: Suspect dies after shooting self following Angelina County chase

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP...
Union workers at Stellantis and Ford close to ratifying deals that would end lengthy labor disputes
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
WebXtra: Deep East Texas organization to offer Thanksgiving meal for families in need
WebXtra: Deep East Texas organization to offer Thanksgiving meal for families in need
WebXtra: Deep East Texas organization to offer Thanksgiving meal for families in need
WebXtra: Deep East Texas organization to offer Thanksgiving meal for families in need