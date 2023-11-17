For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Los Angeles takes on Houston, seeks to stop 6-game slide

Los Angeles will try to break its six-game losing streak when the Los Angeles Clippers play Houston
Houston Rockets logo
Houston Rockets logo(Houston Rockets white background)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Rockets (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-7, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to break its six-game slide when the Clippers play Houston.

Los Angeles finished 44-38 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference games and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Clippers averaged 23.9 assists per game on 41.1 made field goals last season.

Houston went 22-60 overall and 12-40 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets shot 45.7% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Daniel Theis: day to day (personal), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Amen Thompson: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
District judge expedites lawsuit for crash that killed two SFA students
Christopher Dewayne Harvey, 48, of Lufkin was taken into custody following a pursuit that...
2 charged, drugs seized following pursuit in Nacogdoches County
Report: Suspect dies after shooting self following Angelina County chase

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West