A mild and pleasant weekend lies ahead before some stronger thunderstorms enter the picture early next week.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is the area round of the playoffs tonight and your Red Zone forecast looks good for the second game of the postseason tonight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures slowly falling from the middle 60′s to near 60-degrees by the final whistle. No rain or wet weather is expected, making for an ideal night of football throughout deep east Texas.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a few areas of patchy drizzle and lows in the upper 50′s.

A weak cold frontal passage will bring in some drier air and lower humidity for the first half of your weekend as cool, northerly breezes and highs in the lower 70′s under partly cloudy skies will make for a pleasant Saturday in the Piney Woods.

Sunday will be a transition day as clouds will be back on the increase as our surface winds shift back to the southeast, bringing in some humid air. A few showers may be possible late Sunday afternoon and evening, but those odds for getting wet are only at 30%.

A more potent storm system and cold front look to arrive early next week. This will lead to increasing rain and thunderstorm chances coming into play on Monday afternoon into Monday night.

It should be noted that the Storm Prediction Center has expanded their low-end risk for severe weather now, including all of our KTRE viewing area for late Monday.

All modes of severe weather will be in play, including damaging winds, small hail, and even an isolated tornado given the wind shear and jet stream energy that will be blowing overhead.

This risk for severe weather has prompted our issuance of that First Alert Weather Day for Monday afternoon and Monday evening. Since many of you will be off for the Thanksgiving holiday, please make sure you stay weather alert and heed any warnings that may come your way.

Once the second and stronger cold front arrives late Monday night, our severe weather threat comes to a close very abruptly.

We will then see another surge of cold air spill into east Texas, leading to the return of brisk, northerly winds and much cooler air to arrive just in time for the travel days leading up to Thanksgiving on Tuesday and Wednesday.

