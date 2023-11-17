For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Missing Texas woman found at Big Bend National Park after search and rescue operation

Perry was last seen Nov. 9 when she arrived in Big Bend after picking up her rental car in...
Perry was last seen Nov. 9 when she arrived in Big Bend after picking up her rental car in Midland after arriving there from Houston.(Big Bend National Park)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Big Bend National Park announced in a Facebook on Friday that Christy Perry, 25, was found alive after a successful search and rescue operation.

Perry is receiving medical care and is being moved to a hospital in Odessa, according to the Facebook post.

Perry was last seen Nov. 9 when she arrived in Big Bend after picking up her rental car in Midland after arriving there from Houston. She did not show up at her campsite that evening in the Chisos Basin Campground.

Perry’s vehicle was located at the trailhead for the Lost Mine Trail.

According to officials, the Lost Mine Trail was closed during the search.

The search teams consisted of NPS employees, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Game Wardens with 2 K-9 teams and Los Diablos fire crew. Aerial search was provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter from Alpine.

“We thank all involved parties, including our dedicated search and rescue team, partnering law enforcement agencies, and the local community for their unwavering support throughout the operation,” Big Bend National Park said in the Facebook post. “Our primary focus remains the safety and well-being of those who visit and explore Big Bend National Park.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Blane Montgomery Wilson
Angelina County jailer accused of selling tobacco to inmates
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
District judge expedites lawsuit for crash that killed two SFA students
Christopher Dewayne Harvey, 48, of Lufkin was taken into custody following a pursuit that...
2 charged, drugs seized following pursuit in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

The judge denied the motion due to Williams’ criminal history.
Judge denies bond request for Tatum man accused of murder
The Texas House on Friday voted to strip school vouchers from the chamber’s massive education...
Texas House removes vouchers from massive education funding bill
Although not quite complete, designers let a few kids in to try it out, including Kristi...
Kids try out Longview World of Wonders’ steam train exhibit
The roundup was held at the Nacogdoches Courthouse Annex and was put together by Cushing ISD...
More than 40 East Texas school district representatives gather to protest school voucher bill
Easy Homemade Granola by David Wallace