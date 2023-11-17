For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

SFA falls to North Texas

SFA logo
SFA logo(SFA)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jacks, who are just two games into their season, were back at home trying to play for another early win.

And the team that came to the Sawmill to stand in their way would be the North Texas Mean Green.

In the first quarter Kurstyn Harden would give the Lady Jacks their first points on this strong move to the basket.

SFA putting on the pressure early would get some fast breaks. Here’s Zoe Nelson who gets the nice floater to drop making it look easy.

Another fast break on a steal has Destini Lombard getting the lay up to go for anther two. Then check out Lombard here who makes a nice move here, sets up at the top of the key, lets it fly and drains the three pointer. Jacks leading 19-10.

But in the second quarter the shooting would go stone cold. All of sudden just like that the Lady Jacks could not get anything to fall.

UNT would take advantage and grab the lead at the half 30-29. They would outscore the Lady Jacks 24-6 in the third quarter and eventually go on to win it 78-55 in a rough night for SFA.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Suspect dies after shooting self following Angelina County chase
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigates after child injured in shooting
Lufkin police and paramedics responded to a residence where a shooting suspect reportedly shot...
Shooting suspect shoots himself after chase with Lufkin officer
Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In

Latest News

Red Zone Game Ball: Longview Lobos
Red Zone Game Ball: Longview Lobos
Johnny Patrick booking photo from 2019 arrest.
Former NFL player accused of lying to get loans
Longview coach speaks fondly of Jimbo Fisher as he exits Aggie football
Longview coach speaks fondly of Jimbo Fisher as he exits Aggie football
Diboll Lumberjacks
‘Upbeat, ready to play’: Diboll to face Little River Academy Friday