For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texas A&M-Commerce visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Brown’s 21-point game

Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-4) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-0)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph's (PA) hosts the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points in Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 100-56 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Saint Joseph's (PA) finished 16-17 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 26.4 from beyond the arc.

The Lions are 0-4 in road games. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 0-4 record against opponents above .500.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
District judge expedites lawsuit for crash that killed two SFA students
Christopher Dewayne Harvey, 48, of Lufkin was taken into custody following a pursuit that...
2 charged, drugs seized following pursuit in Nacogdoches County
Report: Suspect dies after shooting self following Angelina County chase

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West