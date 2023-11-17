WebXtra: Deep East Texas organization to offer Thanksgiving meal for families in need

For Your Service
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Blessing Bags for N.A.C. is hosting their annual Thanksgiving outreach and meal for Nacogdoches County and Angelina County families at the Memorial Baptist Church in Lufkin.

Founder and Director for Blessing Bags for N.A.C. Stephanie Hess and volunteer Katy Ames explain the importance of giving as they prepare for the event.

