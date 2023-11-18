For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’

ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’
ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A few months after NBC’s Dateline special on Juan David Ortiz, ABC’s 20/20 is airing a special on the Border Patrol agent convicted for his 2019 murder spree.

In a two-hour program ABC will broadcast the episode with exclusive interviews from friends and family of the victims as well as law enforcement involved in the case.

Our very own KGNS Anchor/Reporter Brenda Camacho sat down with the ABC crew to talk about the case earlier this year.

The 20/20 special will air on ABC at 8 p.m. and be available on-demand on Hulu Saturday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blane Montgomery Wilson
Angelina County jailer accused of selling tobacco to inmates
East Texas legislators who voted against vouchers.
Texas House removes vouchers from massive education funding bill
Lufkin's Morris Frank Park
Morris Frank Park in Lufkin closed until further notice
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms expected Monday night
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms expected Monday night
Community members gathered on Saturday morning to take part in a march to support the former...
Marchers walk around downtown square in support of ousted Tyler bishop
March to support Strickland.
March in support of ousted Tyler bishop proceeds down Broadway Avenue
Toy drives in East Texas
East Texas organizations begin annual Christmas toy drives
The judge denied the motion due to Williams’ criminal history.
Judge denies bond request for Tatum man accused of murder