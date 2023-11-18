For Your Service
Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart to miss 3 to 5 weeks with sprained left foot

Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will miss three to five weeks with a sprained left foot, adding to Memphis’ already lengthy injury list
(wtoc)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will miss three to five weeks with a sprained left foot, adding to Memphis’ already lengthy injury list.

The Grizzlies provided more details about Smart's injury Friday. The guard and the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, acquired via a trade this offseason, hurt his foot Tuesday night in a loss at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Smart ranks third on the Grizzlies scoring 12.5 points a game. He also leads Memphis with five assists and two steals per game, and he had been one of only four Grizzlies to play each of the first 11 games with Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and David Roddy.

Memphis already has two-time All-Star guard Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games this season, and center Steven Adams was ruled out before the season started needing surgery for a knee first hurt last January. Brandon Clarke is busy recovering from a left Achilles tendon torn last March.

The Grizzlies also declared out Xavier Tillman Sr. with a left knee injury, Luke Kennard with a bone bruise in his left knee and rookie GG Jackson II (two-way transfer) for Saturday night's game at San Antonio. But guard Derrick Rose is questionable after missing seven games with an injured left knee.

Memphis, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference each of the past two seasons, currently is last in the West with a 2-9 record.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

