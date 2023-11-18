For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

John Hugley IV leads 3 in double figures off OU bench, Sooners rout UT Rio Grande Valley 90-66

John Hugley IV scored 16 points to lead three backups in double-figures scoring and Oklahoma defeated UT Rio Grande Valley 90-66
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — John Hugley IV scored 16 points to lead three backups in double-figures scoring and Oklahoma defeated UT Rio Grande Valley 90-66 on Friday night.

Rivaldo Soares added 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Sooners and Le’Tre Darthard scored 13 as the OU bench scored 44 points. Two starters scored in double figures, Otega Oweh with 14 points and Javian McCollum with 11.

The Vaqueros led 19-16 and later the score was tied at 25 before Oklahoma scored the next 10 points en route to a 22-8 advantage over the final 8 1/2 minutes of the half. The Sooners led 47-33 at the break.

Oklahoma (4-0) led 62-52 with just under nine minutes left, then doubled its lead in the next five minutes.

Elijah Elliott scored 15 points for UT Rio Grande Valley (1-3). Hasan Abdul-Hakim and DeAnthony Tipler tallied 14 each.

Oklahoma plays Iowa on Thanksgiving Day at the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego. UTRGV hosts North American University on Monday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Most Read

Blane Montgomery Wilson
Angelina County jailer accused of selling tobacco to inmates
East Texas legislators who voted against vouchers.
Texas House removes vouchers from massive education funding bill
Lufkin's Morris Frank Park
Morris Frank Park in Lufkin closed until further notice
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms expected Monday night
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West