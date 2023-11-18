Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign in Nacogdoches, Angelina Counties

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army kicked off their annual Red Kettle Campaign to provide resources for people in need in Nacogdoches and Lufkin.

Services provided include food assistance programs, shelters for those experiencing homelessness and more.

The captain of the Salvation Army of Angelina and Nacogdoches County, Cavon Phillips, said the campaign is their largest fundraising opportunity.

“Being at different doors, different locations, gives us the opportunity to pretty much cover all communities so that every opportunity, every person in that community who wants to help gets the opportunity to help their fellow neighbor,” said Phillips.

Phillips said they want to play a part in improving the situations of people in need.

Their goal is to raise $75,000 for Lufkin and $65,000 for Nacogdoches.

Red kettles will be located outside of local businesses and stores from now until Christmas Eve.

