Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse 1 day after it was filed

FILE - Sean “Diddy” Combs and singer Cassie said they’ve settled a lawsuit containing...
FILE - Sean “Diddy” Combs and singer Cassie said they’ve settled a lawsuit containing allegations of beatings and abuse by the powerful music producer.(Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs and singer Cassie said Friday that they’ve settled a lawsuit containing allegations of beatings and abuse by the powerful music producer one day after it was filed.

The settlement was announced in a release sent by attorney Douglas Wigdor, who represents Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura.

The release said they had reached a deal to their “mutual satisfaction” on Friday evening, but no terms of the agreement were disclosed.

Ventura and Combs both issued statements.

Cassie said she the deal was reached “amicably.” She thanked family, fans and lawyers.

Combs also said it was resolved “amicably” and wished “Cassie and her family all the best.”

Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. On Thursday, he said Combs “vehemently denies” the allegations.

The lawsuit alleged that Combs brought the singer into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” not long after she met him and signed to his label when she was 19 and he was 37 in 2005.

Ventura, now 37 herself, said Combs, now 54, began the pattern of abuse as soon as their relationship started.

The lawsuit alleged that, “prone to uncontrollable rage,” Combs subjected her to “savage” beatings in which he punched, kicked and stomped her. It alleges he plied her with drugs and forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed them.

According to the lawsuit, as Cassie was trying to end the relationship in 2018, Combs forced her into her Los Angeles home and raped her.

