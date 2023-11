HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Watch West Rusk’s Jase Reasoner take the opening-game kickoff all the way to the end zone to give the Raiders the early lead.

Reasoner picked up some key blocks and helped his own cause with a stiff arm to score.

In the third quarter, West Rusk is leading New Diana, 28-14.

