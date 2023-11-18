Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Skies today will trend mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures this afternoon in the upper 60s and low 70s. For Sunday, we’ll begin the day with temperatures in the 50s, and warm into the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon. A bit more cloud cover is expected on Sunday as we’ll have a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. That said, the chance for any severe storms on Sunday is very low, though the chance is higher on Monday. Due to the possibility for severe weather on Monday, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday afternoon into Monday night. Based on the model data I’ve looked at yesterday and today, the higher chance for severe storms appears to be in Deep East Texas. However, nearly all of East Texas is under a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather on Monday. Storms are expected to persist into the nighttime hours and clear out of East Texas early on Tuesday. With this storm system, all severe weather threats (wind, hail, tornadoes) look possible, though wind and hail appear to be the primary concerns at this time. We will continue to have updates on-air and on all of our digital platforms, including our free KLTV and KTRE weather apps. Have a great weekend.

