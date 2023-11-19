East Texas organization provides meals for families in need

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties hosted their annual Thanksgiving outreach and meal at the Memorial Baptist Church in Lufkin.

Rhonda Freijo has been volunteering with Blessing Bags for three years.

“I wanted to get involved with an organization that tangibly helps people to put food into people’s hands, tangible help when they need it,” said Freijo.

Volunteer Lauren Gaudette said it’s her way of giving back to those in need.

“There are so many folks in the community that don’t have those resources. They don’t have the money to buy their food. They don’t have a place to go. They don’t have family,” said Gaudette.

Miranda Smith and her family was thankful.

“It’s a blessing. We’re just thankful that there are churches and organizations that do help feed the people that are not able to be with their family and afford the food and stuff,” said Smith.

The free event helped many East Texas families.

“The dressing is very good, and everything is very good,” said Omarien Lewis

Volunteer Debby Richardson said she’s blessed to live in a community that takes care of one another.

“I see so much joy in the little kids when they get that cookie or that pie or the delicious meal they prepared here,” said Richardson.

“I always walk away with an appreciation for what I have and an awareness of what the needs are in our community,” said Freijo.

The Blessing Bags for Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties will host their Christmas outreach and meal in December.

