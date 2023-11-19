For Your Service
Los Angeles plays San Antonio on 6-game road skid

Los Angeles is looking to break its six-game road skid with a win over San Antonio
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
NBA: San Antonio Spurs(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Los Angeles Clippers (4-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-10, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to end its six-game road losing streak when the Clippers visit San Antonio.

San Antonio finished 22-60 overall and 10-42 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Spurs averaged 113.0 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 33.3 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Clippers averaged 113.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.1 last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 123-83 in the last matchup on Oct. 30.

INJURIES: Spurs: Tre Jones: day to day (hamstring), Devin Vassell: day to day (adductor).

Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

