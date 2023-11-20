Authorities searching for missing College Station woman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - The College Station Police Department is searching for 40-year-old Kristina Alexander who was last seen Nov. 16.

Authorities say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Alexander was last seen around 6:00 p.m. in the 2504 block of Texas Ave South in a white, 2012, Chevrolet Equinox bearing the Texas license plate NTC2963.

Alexander is described as a White woman, 5 feet 4 inches, 106 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue wig with a bandana, a black and gold long coat, blue jeans and black flip-flops.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

#EndangeredMissing On behalf of the @CSTXPolice the @AANBVTX is issuing a regional Endangered Missing Adult advisory as a supplement to the CLEAR Alert issued by @TX_Alerts pic.twitter.com/AA9urJ1dsZ — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) November 18, 2023

