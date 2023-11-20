For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Authorities searching for missing College Station woman

40-year-old Kristina Alexander who was last seen Nov. 16
Alexander is described as a White woman, 5 feet 4 inches, 106 pounds with brown hair and brown...
Alexander is described as a White woman, 5 feet 4 inches, 106 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue wig with a bandana, a black and gold long coat, blue jeans and black flip-flops.(College Station Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - The College Station Police Department is searching for 40-year-old Kristina Alexander who was last seen Nov. 16.

Authorities say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Alexander was last seen around 6:00 p.m. in the 2504 block of Texas Ave South in a white, 2012, Chevrolet Equinox bearing the Texas license plate NTC2963.

Alexander is described as a White woman, 5 feet 4 inches, 106 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue wig with a bandana, a black and gold long coat, blue jeans and black flip-flops.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with possible strong wind, hail expected Monday
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3
Empty seats in the Alkek Teaching theatre at Texas State University in San Marcos on Aug. 24,...
Texas State University will hold first 2024 presidential debate
Crockett police searching for 2 suspects after home invasion on Sunday
For more than two decades, the Christian Women’s Job Corps in Tyler has empowered thousands of...
Power of Prayer: Christian Women’s Job Corps