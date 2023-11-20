Crockett police searching for 2 suspects after home invasion on Sunday

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Police responded to a shooting on Sunday after two suspects broke into a home.

Around 7:34 p.m., 911 dispatchers received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the 700 block of East Runnells Avenue, according to a statement from the Crockett Police Department.

Officers learned there was one gunshot victim who had already been taken to a medical center by personal vehicle. Police said the victim received treatment at the hospital and was later released.

During the investigation, it was determined that at least two suspects forcibly entered the victim’s home, when there was an exchange of gunfire. Police said the victim was struck once in the right arm, but then the suspects quickly fled the area in a silver Honda Accord with Texas license plate RSX5687.

Detectives have identified at least one suspect believed to be involved and are working to obtain an arrest warrant for that suspect. Police have said the suspects targeted the victim and that this was not a random attack.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department and speak with Sergeant Kerri Bell. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, contact Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

