First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and thunderstorms expected Monday

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Strong to severe storms will be possible through the late morning and into the afternoon hours with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes possible.

Severe storm coverage will NOT be 100% across ETX, meaning not everyone will be impacted by severe weather today. It would still be a very good idea to be weather alert and extra careful while on the roads.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains the Slight (Level 2/5) Risk across most of East Texas, with our southeastern counties now upgraded to an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk due to a greater tornado and hail threat for any lone storms that can form ahead of our strong cold front.

(Cody Gottschalk)

Storms will likely increase in coverage after 9 a.m. across East Texas as our next strong cold front begins to push into our western counties. Severe storms will remain a possibility throughout the rest of the morning hours and will continue through the afternoon hours, likely favoring the eastern half of East Texas after 2 p.m. With the exception of extreme southern portions of Tyler, Jasper, Newton counties, storm chances look to drop to near zero by 5 p.m. this evening as our cold front continues its march through the Lone Star State and pushes into western Louisiana.

(Cody Gottschalk)

Thankfully, it does seem like our severe threat will be over by this evening, meaning we will not have to deal with any overnight storms. Y’all make sure you have more than one way of receiving weather warnings today.

We’ll be watching the skies closely.

