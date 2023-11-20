For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Men charged in Killeen bank robbery caught with money, note demanding cash from teller: affidavit

Deavon Mantell Croom, 37, and Rekcaz Patrick German, 40,
Deavon Mantell Croom, 37, and Rekcaz Patrick German, 40,(Bell County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two men arrested in a bank robbery in Killeen on Nov. 14 were caught walking near the bank, and one of the suspects had the money and a note demanding cash from the teller in one of his pockets, arrest affidavits state.

Deavon Mantell Croom, 37, and Rekcaz Patrick German, 40, are both charged with robbery, a second-degree felony.

According to the affidavit, the teller told police that one of the suspects wearing a red and white checkered shirt, who was later identified as Croom, gave her a note instructing her to give him all the money. German was seen behind Croom during the exchange, the document states.

The teller said she gave the man the money in her drawer and the two men left.

“She knew this was not a regular customer transaction because the note requested ‘all’ the money and did not contain any account or customer information,” the affidavit states.

According to the victim, the note “caused her to fear for her life and safety and that she was concerned the men would harm her if she did not comply with the demand.”

Bank employees calculated the amount of money taken from the teller to be $1,009, states the affidavit.

Officers spotted Croom and German walking nearby and searched them.

An officer allegedly found tucked into German’s pants a plastic bag that contained the $1,009 in cash and a note stating, “Hi, how are you doing today? Can you please give me all the money? Thank you! Have a nice day!”

Both men are currently being held at the Bell County Jail on $1,000 cash bonds.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with possible strong wind, hail expected Monday
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
School Vouchers Reactions Update
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
ETFB Friends Helping Friends
Sabine County Judge Daryl Melton said bringing Windstream’s Kinetic service to the county was...
NTIA grant brings fiber internet to Sabine County
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3