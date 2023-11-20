For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Temp worker arrested for allegedly stealing apartment complex application fees, security deposits

Mary Ann Williams
Mary Ann Williams(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested Monday for allegedly pocketing money while working at an apartment complex.

Police reports say between September 2022 and February 2023 Mary Ann Williams, 54, stole 29 money orders and cash totaling more than $6,000.

The money was submitted to Terrace Pines apartments for application fees and security deposits.

According to College Station police, Williams was a temp worker in the office and regularly handled money.

Authorities linked her to the missing funds after a customer tracked their money order back to Williams who had signed it in her granddaughter’s name.

Williams was arrested and charged with misappropriation of fiduciary property, she is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with possible strong wind, hail expected Monday
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3
Empty seats in the Alkek Teaching theatre at Texas State University in San Marcos on Aug. 24,...
Texas State University will hold first 2024 presidential debate
Crockett police searching for 2 suspects after home invasion on Sunday
For more than two decades, the Christian Women’s Job Corps in Tyler has empowered thousands of...
Power of Prayer: Christian Women’s Job Corps