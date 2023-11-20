For Your Service
Texas State University will hold first 2024 presidential debate

Empty seats in the Alkek Teaching theatre at Texas State University in San Marcos on Aug. 24,...
Empty seats in the Alkek Teaching theatre at Texas State University in San Marcos on Aug. 24, 2020. Texas State will host the first of four presidential debates next year, university officials said Monday.(Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
By Caroline Wilburn
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - Texas State University in San Marcos will host the first in a series of four scheduled general election debates next year on Sept. 16, 2024, Texas State officials announced Monday.

The university will become the first location in Texas to host a presidential debate, school officials said. Texas State is also the only university in Texas with a United States president alumnus, Lyndon B. Johnson who served as the 36th U.S. president and graduated in 1930.

“It’s fitting that the only university in Texas to graduate a U.S. president will be the first university in Texas to host a presidential debate,” said Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall. “This is an exciting time at Texas State, and we can’t wait to showcase our great university before a global audience.”

Jack Martin, distinguished alumnus and former chair of the Texas State University System Board of Regents, will chair the Texas State Presidential Debate Committee, which will coordinate fundraising efforts related to the debate.

This is a developing story; check back for details.

Disclosure: Texas State University System has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Copyright 2023 The Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

