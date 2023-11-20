For Your Service
Times, locations announced for East Texas regional playoff games

By Kyle Owens
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
5A

Longview vs Lancaster

Friday at 7 p.m. at City Bank Stadium (Forney)

4A

Kilgore vs Needville

Friday at 2 p.m. at Randall Reed Stadium (New Caney)

Chapel Hill vs Iowa Colony

Friday at 7 p.m. at Woodforest Bank Stadium (Shenandoah)

Gilmer vs Aubrey

Friday at 4 p.m. at Memorial Stadium (Commerce)

Carthage vs Pleasant Grove

Friday at 2 p.m. at Pirate Stadium (Longview)

3A

Winnsboro vs Whitney

Friday at 1 p.m. at Norville Field (Kaufman)

Malakoff vs Grandview

Friday at 2 p.m. at Hanby Stadium (Mesquite)

West Rusk vs Daingerfield

Friday at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium (Hallsville)

Harmony vs Newton

Friday at 6 p.m. at Abe Martin Stadium (Lufkin)

2A

Garrison vs Cooper

Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium (Tyler)

Timpson vs Honey Grove

Friday at 1 p.m. at Bruce Field (Athens)

Tenaha vs Lovelady

Friday at 2 p.m. at Lion Stadium (Henderson)

