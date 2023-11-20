For Your Service
Updated Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Tornado Watch until 7 PM for Many, here in East Texas
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon. Tornado Watch until 7 PM
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day will continue into the Early Evening Hours for some.... Strong to Severe Thunderstorms are possible for portions of East Texas this afternoon...into the early evening hours. The Greatest Risk will be strong thunderstorm winds of 60-70 mph, hail from 1″-2″, and isolated Tornadoes. The Greatest Tornado Risk is expected to be over the Eastern half of Deep East Texas. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7 PM for much of ETX. Please remain Weather Alert. Please make sure all of your batteries are charged and you have multiple ways to receive Weather Warnings/Watches today. http://kltv.thundercall.com/ is the Link to our ThunderCall. Also, If you haven’t done so already, download the KLTV or KTRE Weather Apps. They are free and very handy to have.

