Boil water notice lifted for N.E.W. Water Supply customers in San Augustine County area

Water coming out of a faucet into a glass.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - N.E.W. Water Supply customers in the San Augustine County area no longer need to boil water prior to personal consumption.

N.E.W. Water Supply has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes. N.E.W. Water Supply has also provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Tuesday.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the office, 220 West Columbia Street, San Augustine, 936-288-0489, or Charles Sharp, 936-201-5001.

