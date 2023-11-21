CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to peaches, nectarines, and plums

(KLTV) - A CDC food safety alert regarding a multi-state outbreak of listeria infections has been announced by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Eleven people infected with the outbreak strain of listeria have been reported from seven states. Ten people have been hospitalized and one person has died.

Interviews with sick people and laboratory findings show that whole peaches, nectarines, and plums distributed by HMC Farms are making people sick, the CDC reports.

HMC Farms recalled these fruits sold nationwide in 2022 and 2023 between the dates of May 1 and November 15 after FDA found the outbreak strain in a sample of their peaches.

Recalled fruit should no longer be in stores but may still be in people’s homes. CDC is advising people check their kitchen, including their refrigerator and freezer, for recalled fruit. People should not eat them and should throw them away.

Investigators are working to identify any other fruit products that may be contaminated.

This outbreak is not related to the Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe which was announced on Friday, November 17.

What You Should Do:

Do not eat any recalled peaches, nectarines, and plums.

Check your home, including your refrigerator and freezer, for any recalled fruit.

If you think you have any, throw them away or return them to the store.

Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces. Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit.can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Call a healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms after eating recalled fruit:

Pregnant people usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.

People who are not pregnant usually have fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.

What Businesses Should Do:

Do not sell or serve recalled fruit or food made with recalled fruit.

Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice if you sold or served recalled fruit.

