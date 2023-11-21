For Your Service
East Texas Food Bank cancels Lufkin distribution event due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Food Truck
Food Truck(Sariah Bonds)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A produce distribution event planned to be held in Lufkin on Tuesday has been cancelled by the East Texas Food Bank.

According to a social media post, the event was cancelled at the last minute due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“We are unable to distribute produce today at the George H. Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the post said.

However, residents in need were directed to go to the Deep East Texas Resource Center today at 105 Lofton Street until 6:00 p.m. this evening, and on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wills Point planning ‘Eclipse on the Bricks’ viewing party for 2024 total eclipse
East Texas lawmakers sound off on vote to strip education bill of voucher-like measure
