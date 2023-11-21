For Your Service
Hoopfest underway in Lufkin

The Piney Woods Hoopfest tournament has come to Lufkin
The Piney Woods Hoopfest tournament has come to Lufkin(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In high school basketball tonight in Lufkin it was a packed house at the PAC so to speak, as the Panther Athletic Center is where the inaugural Piney Woods Hoopfest is being held.

“Well, we’re blessed to have Glenn join with us in this great facility and in bring his group his brand event to East Texas,” said Lufkin basketball coach JT McManus. “And you can see the crowds out there the excitement that’s going on in East Texas. He’s brought some of the top teams in the state and a few teams, other top teams from other states and so a lot of great competition, a lot of great crowds today and then a lot of fun.”

Coach, it’s early in the season, but tell me your thoughts on the upcoming team that you have here this year.

“Well, we got a lot of young kids and we’ve had some success the last couple of years as far as wins go and we wanted to increase our schedule and I think we definitely are doing that,” he said. Playing games like we’re gonna play tonight and we will definitely find out you know, things that we need to work on things that we could do and are successful and just try to build and learn this time here.”

All right, well  coach good luck throughout this tournament.

“Thank you.”

And look for the tournament to continue tomorrow in Lufkin with such notable games as Jacksonville vs. Texas high at 9 am. Nacogdoches Vs. Madison Prep at 2:20. Tyler Legacy will tip off with College Park at 5 pm. And Lufkin will take on Millenium High School out of Arizona at 9 pm.

