Investigators identify body found in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a body found in West Lubbock Monday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responded near 25th and Urbana for reports of a dead person. Investigators have identified the man as 43-year-old Eric Daniel Robins.

Investigators say Robins’ death does not appear to be criminal and are awaiting autopsy results.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

