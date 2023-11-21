For Your Service
Investigators identify body found in West Lubbock

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a body found in West Lubbock Monday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responded near 25th and Urbana for reports of a dead person. Investigators have identified the man as 43-year-old Eric Daniel Robins.

Investigators say Robins’ death does not appear to be criminal and are awaiting autopsy results.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

