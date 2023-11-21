For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Letters to Santa: USPS starts Operation Santa to get letters to the North Pole

USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.
USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.(CNN, USPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You better watch out and you better not cry - Operation Santa is underway at the U.S. Postal Service!

This year’s Thanksgiving week marks the earliest kickoff ever for the 111-year-old program.

It helps ensure children’s letters to Santa make it to elves and human helpers who assist with gifts.

To participate, kids will need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp and Santa’s correct address.

The postal service says Santa’s address is 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 8888.

You can also help Santa and his elves fulfill a child’s wishes by adopting a letter! Check out the USPS website for more information.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Christian Thomas
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Crockett police searching for 2 suspects after home invasion on Sunday
Empty seats in the Alkek Teaching theatre at Texas State University in San Marcos on Aug. 24,...
Texas State University will hold first 2024 presidential debate
Food Truck
East Texas Food Bank cancels Lufkin distribution event due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Latest News

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS delays reporting rules for users of Venmo, Cash App and other payment apps
Colorado bear
WATCH: Colorado bear destroys car, gets shooed off by park worker
The judge initially sentenced Coleman to 30 years in prison, but she will spend the final five...
Woman who played role in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase sentenced
Ommatt Cruz, 19, was killed by his father in a construction mishap last week, reports say.
19-year-old worker dies after being hit by a forklift driven by his father, reports say