Lufkin City Council considers raising height limit for downtown buildings

Mayor Mark Hicks explains what staff believe the height limit for downtown buildings should be changed to.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council is holding a meeting to discuss an amendment to the height regulations for the city’s downtown area.

This comes after the City of Lufkin Planning and Zoning Department was approached by a hotel developer wanting to build a structure taller than the current height restrictions would allow within the local business district.

Mayor Mark Hicks explains what staff believe the height limit should be changed to.

