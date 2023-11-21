For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches hospital files for bankruptcy

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital discusses bankruptcy possibility with hospital directors
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital discusses bankruptcy possibility with hospital directors
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A financially troubled Nacogdoches hospital has filed for bankruptcy.

According to a recent filing, Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital, LLC, which operates Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The filing noted that the organization has between 200-999 creditors and between $10,000,000-$50,000,000 in estimated assets.

Lion Star faced difficulties earlier this year when the Nacogdoches Hospital District accused the group of a breach of contract. The board accused them of repeatedly failing to provide necessary financial and insurance documents for months. In August, Hospital District President Lisa King said Lion Star hasn’t been cooperating.

Lion Star CEO Sean Fowler said it was a misunderstanding.

“We vehemently disagree with the hospital district that we are in default. We just think it’s a lack of communication; we are opening up the lines of communication. We’ve already submitted a letter back to them requesting clarification and we continue to look for consistent means so that we can move through these items,” Fowler said in August.

Previous reporting:

Nacogdoches Hospital District declares hospital operator default

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Christian Thomas
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Crockett police searching for 2 suspects after home invasion on Sunday
Empty seats in the Alkek Teaching theatre at Texas State University in San Marcos on Aug. 24,...
Texas State University will hold first 2024 presidential debate
Food Truck
East Texas Food Bank cancels Lufkin distribution event due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Latest News

City of Lufkin
Lufkin City Council considers raising height limit for downtown buildings
Mayor Mark Hicks
WebXtra: Lufkin City Council considers raising height limit for downtown buildings
Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed three East Texans for re-election.
3 East Texans among new crop of political endorsements from Gov. Abbott
Food Truck
East Texas Food Bank cancels Lufkin distribution event due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Boil water notice lifted for N.E.W. Water Supply customers in San Augustine County area