Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies for tomorrow with gusty NW winds expected at 15-20 mph, gusts near 30 mph before settling down on Wednesday. Mostly Sunny to Sunny skies on Wednesday with a chilly morning and a cool afternoon. WE start off Thanksgiving Day with a fair sky, cold temperatures and fairly light wind...then clouds build in during the afternoon and a slight chance for a few showers will be possible. A weak front on Friday comes through uneventfully, keeping temps cool. Another front on Sunday may allow for a few showers to occur on both Sunday and Monday. Nothing severe in the forecast. Have a great night.

