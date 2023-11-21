Roadwork for the week of Nov. 20

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:

EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Nov. 20, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Please slow down and pay attention in work zones.

Anderson County

Palestine Maintenance will be edging at various locations throughout the county. This will be a mobile operation.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Widening Project

Limits: From 0.4 miles SE of SH 155, SE to Cuney

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD

Cost: $55.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2026

The contractor is scheduled to work on the new westbound bridge and roadway elements. The speed limit is reduced throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of expansion to a four-lane roadway with new bridges across the Neches River.

SH 155 Overlay Project

Limits: From 0.14 Mi S of FM 19 (End of Curb and Gutter) to S of FM 315

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to continue placing final surface and continue work on roadway elements. The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of one course surface treatment (OCST), permeable friction course (PFC) surface, shoulder texturing, edge treatment and pavement markings.

Cherokee County Both Rusk and Jacksonville crews will be checking roads for potholes and encroachments.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

SH 21 Resurfacing Project

Limits: Houston County Line east to US 69 in Alto

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $6.0 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2023

The contractor is scheduled to begin pavement repairs and continue install of permanent signs, and mailboxes. Crews will also remove rock filter dams and silt fences. Lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

SH 294 Rehabilitation Project

Limits: From CR 2326, E to SH 21

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company LLC

Cost: $3.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to install mow strips for the metal beam guard fence at the Bowles Creek bridge. Lane closures will occur when work is in progress. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

US 69/FM 2493 Interchange and Realign FM 2493

Limits: US 69 limits: From 0.5 mi north of FM 2493-W to 0.5 mi of 2493-EFM 2493 limits: From 0.3 mi S of FM 344 (Smith Co line) to US 69 near Bullard

Contractor: East Texas Bridge LLC

Cost: $49 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2027

The contractor is clearing the right-of-way on the west side of US 69 and building a detour on the east side. No lane closures or delays are expected currently. The project consists of a grade separated interchange realign of FM 2493, west of US 69.

US 69/31 Safety Improvement

Limits: US 69 limits from FM 241 to 1.11 miles north of FM 851; FM 31 limits from the Neches River bridge to 0.051 miles west of Toll 49

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $3.85 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2024

The contractor is beginning construction for the median cable barrier north of Alto to FM 241. No lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of safety improvements consisting of the installation of a median cable barrier.

Gregg County

Gregg County construction projects updates:

US 259 – Concrete Medians Install

Limits: Hawkins Parkway to Tyron Road

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD

Cost: $3.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

This project consists of safety improvements installing raised concrete medians. Expect delays and alternating inside lane closures.

SH 135 – Kilgore Traffic Circle

Limits: Traffic circle in Kilgore to Rusk County line

Contractor: East Texas Bridge

Cost: $8.37 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2024

This project consists of completely rebuilding the traffic circle and full width of roadway to the Rusk County line. Crews will be demolishing the west half of the road. It will consist of removing existing concrete paving, reconstructing subgrade, constructing concrete paving, storm sewer installation, lighting, and striping. The traffic is reduced to one lane in the southbound direction for the duration of the project. A detour will be set up for northbound traffic to follow SH 42. This will allow the contractor to build half of the roadway.

SH 149

Limits: I-20 south to the Rusk County line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $9.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2024

This project consists of replacing culverts, adding safety end treatments, guard fence, milling and inlaying hot mix asphalt surface, and striping. Crews will be replacing side street and driveway culverts, along with milling and inlaying base repairs this week. Motorists should expect daytime lane closures and delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road Phase 1

Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $15.16 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2024

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings. Contractor will be installing curb and gutter, driveways, and sidewalk, as well as inlet tops.

FM 2206/Harrison Road Phase 2

Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $14.15 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2024

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, new bridge, flexible base, hot mix, and pavement markings. Contractor will be laying hot mix, backfilling the shoulders, and removing old sections of the roadway.

High Street Bridge over UP Railroad

Limits: Nelson St. to Marion Dr.

Contractor: Ragle Construction

Cost: $9.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2025

The project consists of replacing the High Street bridge structure over the UP railroad. High Street will be reduced to two lanes – one northbound lane and one southbound lane. One half of the bridge will be constructed at a time. Crews will be forming the deck and building retaining walls. Expect delays.

US 80 – SL 485 Gladewater

Limits: SL 485 west to the Upshur County line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $3.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2023

This project consists of milling and inlaying main lanes of travel, and striping. Crews will be laying the final hot mix surface and striping. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays. Watch for workers when traveling through the work zone.

US 80 - Longview

Limits: SH 300 east to Locker Plant Road in Gladewater

Contractor: East Texas Bridge

Cost: $12.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2023

This project consists of milling and inlaying main lanes of travel, as well as striping. Crews will be laying the final hot mix surface during daytime hours. There will be alternating lane closures.

US 259 Bypass in Kilgore

Limits: SH 31 to the Rusk County line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

This project consists of milling and inlaying hot mix asphalt on all lanes and re-striping. There will be alternating lane closures. Crews will be installing mow strip and guard fence locations. Slow down and watch for workers. Motorists should follow detours and expect delays.

US 259 North

Limits: FM 1844 to Upshur County line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $5.03 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2023

This project consists of milling base repairs and overlaying hot mix asphalt on all lanes, and restriping. There will be alternating lane closures. Crews will be milling rumble strips and striping. Work will then be substantially complete. Slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays.

Henderson County

This week, Athens Maintenance is scheduled to perform routine debris patrol and pothole repair as needed.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of FM 3054 to 0.1 mile north of CR 2830

Contractor: Copasa Inc.

Cost: $30.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2024

The contractor is scheduled to work on excavation of the existing causeway, and placement of columns and drill shafts for the new southbound bridge. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph throughout the project. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, ACP base, ACP surface, retaining walls, curb & gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

BUS 31 Sidewalk Project

Limits: From Carroll St to Flat Creek Rd

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $2.3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

No work is scheduled this week. The project includes pavement structure repairs, sidewalks, pavement markings and signage.

FM 316 Rehabilitation

Limits: From FM 1861 to US 175

Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

Cost: $7.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2024

The contractor is scheduled to work on roadway and drainage elements. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures with delays. The project includes pavement reconstruction, structures, pavement markings and signs.

FM 315 Rehabilitation

Limits: From FM 3079 to FM 317

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD

Cost: $1.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2024

The contractor is scheduled to work on roadway and drainage elements. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures with delays. The project includes pavement reconstruction, structures, pavement markings and signs.

Rusk County Crews are scheduled to mill and inlay on Business US 259. There will be lane closures with a pilot car and flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be performing bridge work on FM 348.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

FM 348 – Bridge Construction

Limits: Walker Creek

Contractor: True Roads Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.9 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2024

This project consists of reconstructing two bridges. The first is on FM 348 and the second on FM 3310. Work includes removing the old structure, constructing new structures and approaches, and the approach guardrail. FM 348 is closed with a detour set up.

US 84 – FM 225 West to County Line

Limits: FM 225 west to the county line

Contractor: Madden Construction

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2024

This project consists of rehabilitating and widening US 84, extended culverts, and new striping. Crews will be extending cross culverts. There will be daytime lane closures. Motorists should expect delays.

US 84 – FM 225 East to CR 3155

Limits: FM 225 east to CR 3155

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company

Cost: $12.8 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2025

This project consists of reconstructing US 84, extended structures, hot mix asphalt surface, and new signs striping. Crews will be extending cross culverts. Motorists should expect delays.

FM 3231 – Subgrade and Seal coat

Limits: FM 1251 to SH 43

Contractor: Lone Star Equipment

Cost: $15.9 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2024

This project consists of reconstructing FM 3231 completely. Work includes widening and re-laying subgrade, flex base material, and seal coat. Driveway culverts will be upgraded along with new signs and striping. Crews will be installing driveway culverts and extending cross culverts. Motorists should expect daytime lane closures and delays.

Smith County This week, Tyler Maintenance will have a patch crew and sweeper unit at various locations through the county.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project

Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2023

The contractor is scheduled to continue the placement of embankment, pour concrete curb and gutter, and place bridge beams. The project consists of bridge and pavement resurfacing.

US 69 Rehab Existing Road and Restricted Crossing U-Turn (R-Cut)

Limits: Cumberland Road to .45 miles north of FM 346

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, INC

Cost: $5.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2023

The contractor has no work scheduled this week. This project consists of rehabilitating existing roadway and installing a restricted crossing U-turn (R-Cut) at FM 2813 intersection.

SL 323 Overlay on Existing Roadway

Limits: .3 mi N of SH31, Elm St in W Tyler, N to .25 mi E of US69

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, INC

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

No work is scheduled this week. This project consists of overlaying existing roadway with PFC asphalt.

I-20 Mill and Inlay

Limits: Van Zandt County Line to SH 110

Contractor: Texas Materials Group, INC.

Cost: $6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to clean up the work area through the corridor. Expect delays on this corridor when cleanup is in progress. Project consists of an overlay with TBPFC surface, ACP surface, planing, shoulder texturing and pavement markings.

Legacy Trails Extension

Limits: Stewart Park to Peete Elementary

Contractor: THK Construction LLC.

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2024

The contractor has no work scheduled this week. Expect no lane closures during the duration of this project. Project consists of a hike and bike trail development that includes construction of a 12-foot wide shared-use path.

FM 2493 Roadway Widening

· Limits: FM 346 in Flint, south to 0.3 miles south of FM 344 (Smith/Cherokee County line)

· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road LTD

· Cost: $52 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2027

The contractor is clearing the right-of-way for future construction and working with utility companies to relocate existing utility structures. No lane closures are in place. The project consists of widening the existing roadway.

County Bridge Replacements

Limits: CR 35 bridge at Hitts Creek Trib., CR 336 at Wiggins Creek, CR 411 at Prairie Creek Trib., CR 471 at Prairie Creek, CR 452 at Mill Creek, CR 411 at Caney Creek.

Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

Cost: $6.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2026

The contractor working at CR 411 at the Prairie Creek Tributary, pouring contrate in the drill shafts for the bridge. On CR 35 at Hitts Creek, the bridge deck is being poured. The bridge is completely closed throughout duration of the project. The project consists of replacing the existing bridges and approaches.

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay

· Limits: FM 16 SW to I-20

· Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

· Cost: $12.4 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023

The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from I-20 N to the Gregg County Line. The portion from I-20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation. The SB outside lane and shoulder are open. Additional lane closures are anticipated as crews work on structures and backfilling pavement edges. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.

FM 16 Widening and Realignment

· Limits: 4 mi west of FM 849 east to US 69 in Lindale

· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction LLC.

· Cost: $44.4 million

· Anticipated Completion Date: August 2025

The project consists of grading, asphalt base, asphalt surface overlay paving, storm drain, bridge, and culvert structures, signing, pavement markings, and signals. Crews will be preparing the ROW by removing trees and grading embankment. Traffic shift detours are in place. Lane closures will be present in the area. Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.

SH 31 Widening of Existing Turn Lanes

Limits: From 0.43 Mi W of FM 2661 to 0.37 Mi E of FM 2661

Contractor: FNH Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

The contractor is scheduled to perform striping operations. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The project includes widening of existing turn lanes, pavement markings, and signing.

Van Zandt County Canton Maintenance is scheduled to repair potholes and remove right-of-way encroachments throughout the county.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

FM 859 Safety Structures Widening

Limits: US 80 (Edgewood) N 7 mi to SH 19

Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC.

Cost: $3.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2023

This safety improvement project consists of improving drainage, culverts, and bridge rail. Crews will be establishing vegetation along the project limits. Major items of work have been completed. Motorists should expect delays.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (South of Canton)

Limits: SH 243 (Canton) S 13 miles to Henderson County line

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2023

The project consists of Super 2 type work, including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs, and pavement markings. Major items of work have been completed. Motorists should still expect delays.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (North of US 80)

Limits: US 80 N 6 miles to Rains County Line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $8.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

The project consists of Super Two work, including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs, and pavement markings. There is a reduced speed limit of 55 mph through the project. The northbound shoulder will be closed for the duration of widening operations and will be managed by signs and channelizing devices. Hot mix for driveways and PFC surface operations are in progress. Lane closures are expected. Motorists should expect delays.

US 80 – Wills Point

Limits: Intersection of US 80 and SH 64

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $548,000 for numerous locations

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, crosswalks, roadway illumination, and handicap ramps at the intersection. Majority of work has been completed, but illumination still needs to be installed. Intermittent daytime lane closures expected. Motorists should expect delays and watch for pedestrians crossing the road.

CR 2112 Bridge Replacement

Limits: Bridge at Caney Creek

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $521,961.28

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2023

This project is for the construction of a bridge replacement consisting of replacing bridge and approaches, grading, ACP base, and surface, and metal beam guard fence installation. Construction is substantially complete, and the bridge is now open to through traffic. Intermittent daytime lane closures expected, and motorists should expect delays.

I-20 Frontage Roads West of FM 314 and East of FM 47

Limits: FM 314 west one mile and FM 47 to CR 3416

Contractor: H.V. Caver, Inc.

Cost: $5.7 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

This project is for roadway restoration consisting of scarifying, treating existing material & subgrade, flex base, prime coat, TCST, ACP base, ACP surface, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs, and pavement markings. Work is starting west of FM 314. The frontage roads will be closed until roadway work is completed. Motorists should expect short-term daytime lane closures from the exit ramp on eastbound I-20 to FM 314. Motorists should seek alternate routes for the duration of the project.

CR 1102 Bridge Replacement

Limits: Bridge at Buffalo Creek

Contractor: True Roads Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: February 2024

This project is for the construction of a bridge replacement consisting of replacing bridge and approaches, grading, ACP base and surface, and metal beam guard fence installation. The road will be closed until the project is complete in February 2024. Motorists should seek alternate routes for the duration of the project.

FM 17, FM 47, and FM 859 Bridge Replacement

Limits: Bridge at FM 17, FM 47, and FM 859 over I-20

Contractor: Indus Bridge and Road

Cost: $1.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: February 2024

This project is for the construction of a bridge replacement consisting of replacing bridge and approaches, grading, ACP base, surface, and metal beam guard fence installation. The project will begin with the replacement of FM 859 bridge the last week of November 2023. Motorists on the I-20 main lanes and I-20 frontage roads should expect work zone speed limit reductions and shoulder width reductions. On FM 859, motorists should expect work zone speed limit reductions and shoulder width reductions. The FM 859 bridge detour is expected to begin in January 2024. Lane closures are expected. Motorists should expect delays.

Wood County

This week, crews are scheduled to continue bridge maintenance on FM 14, approximately 3.25 miles southeast of SH 154. Crews will also continue bridge maintenance on SH 11, approximately 1.85 miles east of FM 115. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Crews will also perform blade overlay on FM 514 to the Rains County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 37 Road Widening and PFC Overlay

Limits: Quitman City Limit S 5.34 mi to 1.45 mi N of SL 564 in Mineola

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $4.58 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2023

This project consists of base repair, level-up, spray paver, PFC surface, structures, bridge rail, MBGF, and pavement markings. Major items of work have been completed. Motorists should expect delays.

SH 37 – Quitman

Limits: Intersection near Red Bud Lane

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $548,000

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of installing new pedestrian signal poles, sidewalks, and handicap ramps at the intersection. Intermittent daytime lane closures expected. Motorists should expect delays.

FM 14

Limits: From FM 2869 to East of FM 1795

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $2.6 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2023

This project is for the construction of safety improvements consisting of PFC surface overlay, culvert work, safety end treatments, rumble strips, and pavement markings. Crews are currently working on driveways and backfilling pavement edges. Major items of work have been completed. Motorists should expect delays.

FM 1804 Bridge Replacement

Limits: Bridge at Black Creek

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $634,567

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2023

This project is for the construction of a bridge class culvert consisting of removal of existing bridge and approaches, constructing bridge class culvert, roadway approaches, grading, ACP base and surface, and metal beam guard fence installation. Construction is substantially complete, and the bridge is now open to through traffic. Intermittent daytime lane closures are expected, and motorists should expect delays.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities, follow up action worksheet summary for bridge work repair in Gregg, Smith, and Van Zandt Counties.

Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursdays in all three counties.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in all three counties.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

Mowing: Smith County

Tree Removal: All three counties

