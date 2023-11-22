For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas Kitchen LIVE on East Texas Now: Unique, easy Thanksgiving recipes

This pizza is a great appetizer to share while you're waiting on the turkey and dressing to cook.
This pizza is a great appetizer to share while you're waiting on the turkey and dressing to cook.(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Most families have designated cooks for the main items on the holiday menu; turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole, and so forth.

If you’re not in charge of all of that, maybe you’d like to try a few unique ideas for appetizers or dessert. These ideas may be a great fit; easy, delicious, and fun to make (and eat).

Click here to watch live Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Butternut squash and herb-topped pizza

Ingredients:

1 12-inch Boboli or other prebaked pizza crust

1 bag frozen butternut squash cubes (about 2 cups)

1 cup ricotta cheese

Fresh rosemary and sage leaves (about 1 tablespoon each, chopped fairly small)

2 tablespoons toasted walnuts or pecans

2 tablespoons dried cranberries

Method:

Follow directions on the pizza crust packaging for oven temperature, and preheat.

Place the butternut cubes in a skilled with a tablespoon of butter (even better, use my holiday butter for more flavor). Cook the squash until it’s thawed and cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Place the crust on a pizza pan, then spread it with ricotta, leaving about 1-inch border around the outside.

Spread the butternut cubes evenly across the ricotta. Bake for about 10 minutes.

While it’s baking, toss the walnuts or pecans into the skillet over medium heat, and allow them to toast for a couple of minutes. You’ll know they’re ready when you smell the fragrance. Immediately remove from heat. (I like to toss my cranberries in with the nuts to soften them, but that’s just an option.)

Remove pizza from oven, then sprinkle the nuts and cranberries over it. Add some chopped sage and rosemary, if desired.

Serve warm.

Kicked-up cranberry jalapeno poppers

Ingredients:

12 to 15 large jalapenos, sliced in half lengthwise and seeded (Don’t cut off the stems)

12 ounces (one and 1/2 blocks) cream cheese, at room temperature

5 ounces of dried cranberries (optional)

1 cup whole berry cranberry sauce

2 teaspoons minced garlic (about 4 cloves)

1 teaspoon of salt

About 8 slices of uncooked bacon, cut in half

Six Ritz crackers, crushed

Method:

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Spray a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Place the jalapenos in a single layer, cut side up, on the baking sheet.

In a mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, cranberry sauce and cranberries, garlic, and salt. Blend with a hand mixer until no chunks of cream cheese remain.

Use a teaspoon to fill each pepper half full of the mixture.

Wrap each pepper with a half slice of bacon. Secure with a toothpick if desired.

Bake until the bacon is crisp and nicely browned.

Serve hot.

Pumpkin-cheesecake dessert cups with gingersnaps

Ingredients:

8 ounce block of cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup canned pumpkin puree

2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Gingersnap cookies

Method:

1. Place cream cheese, pumpkin, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice into a mixing bowl. Use an electric mixer to combine.

2. Slowly mix in the powdered sugar (if you go too quickly, it’ll make a cloud of sugar in your kitchen!)

3. Spoon the mixture into a small bowl or even a mason jar, if desired. Top with a gingersnap and whipped cream.

Click here to see a previous Thanksgiving special, with Mama Steph and Jennifer Kielman.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Christian Thomas
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Crockett police searching for 2 suspects after home invasion on Sunday
Empty seats in the Alkek Teaching theatre at Texas State University in San Marcos on Aug. 24,...
Texas State University will hold first 2024 presidential debate
Food Truck
East Texas Food Bank cancels Lufkin distribution event due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Latest News

To make this easy, flavorful butter to use on rolls, roasted potatoes, or whatever you like,...
Holiday butter blend by Mama Steph
FILE - Google has come out with a list of the most-searched side dishes for each state.
Here are the most searched Thanksgiving side dishes in each state
The fruit was sold nationally, so consumers and businesses are urged to check their freezers.
CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to peaches, nectarines, and plums
The fruit was sold in 2-pound bags that were branded “HMC Farms” or “Signature Farms.” It was...
CDC: Listeria outbreak linked to recalled peaches, plums, nectarines