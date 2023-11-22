For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lucky gambler hits nearly $350K jackpot while playing slots at Las Vegas airport

A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the...
A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the slots at the airport.(IGTJackpots/Twitter/X)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas visitor received a nice bonus while catching a flight last week.

According to slot machine manufacturer IGT, a player was awarded a $347,993.85 jackpot thanks to playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

KVVU reports the player was passing time at the Harry Reid International Airport when the jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin slot machine.

IGT shared the news this week, and airport officials said the lucky traveler hit the jackpot while they were in town last week.

The gambler was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital discusses bankruptcy possibility with hospital directors
Nacogdoches hospital files for bankruptcy
Food Truck
East Texas Food Bank cancels Lufkin distribution event due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Mayor Hicks said the city did not face any opposition to this matter.
Lufkin City Council approves raising height limit for downtown buildings
William Christian Thomas
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3

Latest News

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
2 dead after vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, official says
Smiles with the Judge after the finalization of Keely's adoption.
11 kids find forever homes during Smith County Adoption Day
FILE - The Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show, Sept. 13,...
Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israel and Hamas call a truce to free hostages in swap for prisoners, and allow more aid into Gaza