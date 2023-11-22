For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin ISD student accused of setting fire in high school bathroom

Joshua Lynn Taylor
Joshua Lynn Taylor(Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin ISD student was arrested last week after allegedly starting a fire inside the high school.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Thursday, Nov. 16, a Lufkin ISD police officer walked into a bathroom on the Lufkin High School campus and said he “immediately” detected the odor of smoke. The officer said he saw Joshua Lynn Taylor, a student, standing at a sink where paper towels were lit on fire. The officer said Taylor turned on the water to extinguish the fire.

Taylor, who allegedly had a lighter on his person at the time, was arrested and charged with arson because he was “reckless about whether the burning would endanger the life of some individual or the safety of the property of another.”

Taylor was booked into the Angelina County Jail where he remains on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital discusses bankruptcy possibility with hospital directors
Nacogdoches hospital files for bankruptcy
Food Truck
East Texas Food Bank cancels Lufkin distribution event due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Mayor Hicks said the city did not face any opposition to this matter.
Lufkin City Council approves raising height limit for downtown buildings
William Christian Thomas
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

Pet food made at a Nacogdoches facility is being recalled.
Possible salmonella prompts Nacogdoches company to recall pet foods
Latino community advocates in East Texas express concerns over bill allowing local police...
Latino community advocates in East Texas express concerns over bill allowing local police officers to arrest and deport undocumeted immigrants
This pizza is a great appetizer to share while you're waiting on the turkey and dressing to cook.
East Texas Kitchen LIVE on East Texas Now: Unique, easy Thanksgiving recipes
Recipients have pre-qualified through five agencies and today is pickup day.
Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive provides meal supplies for community members
They have seen increased need since the pandemic. Inflation has become a common hardship in the...
Lufkin Salvation Army to provide free, warm Thanksgiving meals