Lufkin Salvation Army to provide free, warm Thanksgiving meals

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Shoppers can expect to spend less this year than last year at the grocery store when preparing for this year’s Thanksgiving meal, according to the American Farm Bureau. However, some families in East Texas cannot afford routine groceries, let alone special items for Thanksgiving.

“If you go to the grocery store, you’ll need more than $100. Not everybody has that kind of money nowadays,” said Lufkin resident Melina Lopez.

She said food donations from Lufkin’s Salvation Army provide relief for her family.

“Whatever help that they do offer is great. We’re not stressing out anymore to see if we have enough to put on the table,” said Lopez.

Captain Jenifer Philips explained they have seen increased need since the pandemic. Inflation has become a common hardship in the last two years.

“Everybody is having difficulty, and some of our people that used to be donors are some people that are now needing some assistance,” said Philips.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey, this year, the average cost for a bare basics Thanksgiving meal is $61.17. Turkey is the highest-priced item, averaging $27.

The total meal cost is a 4.5% decrease from last year but a 25% increase from 2021 costs. Last year’s high prices are partially attributed to the effect bird flu had that year.

Philips said to help offset extra expenses families may have, they distributed food boxes to 100 families Tuesday afternoon, including many Thanksgiving food favorites.

“We’re so excited to hand out hams and chickens...because that tends to be the largest part of your grocery bill,” she said.

Lufkin’s Salvation Army will provide free, warm Thanksgiving meals on a first come, first served basis on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 412 South 3rd St.

