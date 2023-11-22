For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

Clearing skies overnight tonight. A very chilly start to our Wednesday
Clearing skies tonight. A rather chilly start for our Wednesday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies should clear overnight tonight, and winds will settle a bit. Lots of sunshine for our Wednesday has high pressure moves through during the day. On Thanksgiving Day, an upper-level low is expected to pass just to our east during the afternoon/evening hours, which will allow clouds to build across the area from the southwest and there will even be a very, very slight chance for a few showers to occur as this happens. Not expecting much rain...but slight chances are there. A Weak Cold Front on Friday will do very little to change our weather. Just a wind shift out of the east. More clouds on Saturday and Sunday are expected. Another weak cold front on Sunday will bring in a few showers late on Saturday and during the day on Sunday. We may see a few isolated thundershowers with the front on Sunday. A few showers may linger on Monday morning. Lots of sunshine is expected on Tuesday of next week. During the next 7 days...Temperatures should remain on the cool side with a few cold mornings thrown in. Lows in the 30s for tomorrow and Thanksgiving day and once again on Tuesday of next week. Have a great day...and if you are traveling out of East Texas for the holiday...please be safe.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Christian Thomas
Livingston man accused of murdering mother of 3
First Alert Weather Day
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts to southeast
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital discusses bankruptcy possibility with hospital directors
Nacogdoches hospital files for bankruptcy
Crockett police searching for 2 suspects after home invasion on Sunday
Food Truck
East Texas Food Bank cancels Lufkin distribution event due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Latest News

Skies clearing tonight. A chilly night ahead.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Decreasing Clouds. Cold Temps Tonight.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Decreasing Clouds. Cold Temps Tonight.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips