Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies should clear overnight tonight, and winds will settle a bit. Lots of sunshine for our Wednesday has high pressure moves through during the day. On Thanksgiving Day, an upper-level low is expected to pass just to our east during the afternoon/evening hours, which will allow clouds to build across the area from the southwest and there will even be a very, very slight chance for a few showers to occur as this happens. Not expecting much rain...but slight chances are there. A Weak Cold Front on Friday will do very little to change our weather. Just a wind shift out of the east. More clouds on Saturday and Sunday are expected. Another weak cold front on Sunday will bring in a few showers late on Saturday and during the day on Sunday. We may see a few isolated thundershowers with the front on Sunday. A few showers may linger on Monday morning. Lots of sunshine is expected on Tuesday of next week. During the next 7 days...Temperatures should remain on the cool side with a few cold mornings thrown in. Lows in the 30s for tomorrow and Thanksgiving day and once again on Tuesday of next week. Have a great day...and if you are traveling out of East Texas for the holiday...please be safe.

