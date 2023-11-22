Pro Golfer Davis Riley visits Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At the Crown Colony Country Club in Lufkin today is where Jr. golfers and adults were given the opportunity to hear from a pro. The event began with a luncheon as the club welcomed PGA player Davis Riley who gave a seminar for the Southeast Texas Jr. golf program.

“Yeah it’s cool the thing we’ve got going on,” he said, “A bunch of kids from the PGA junior league in Southeast Texas are out hanging out. I’m gonna hit some balls and try to give some pointers and hopefully they’ll take some knowledge away from the day.”

Riley, who not long ago was just like these kids, says getting to do these events is very special.

“Yeah, for sure. And I was just in their shoes not too long ago and it’s pretty cool to think about that I’m talking to kids who might be you know, who are aspiring to do what I wanted to do. And it’s pretty cool. And, you know, any little bit they can take away from today would be really cool for them,” he said.

Cory Ryan is the Assistant Golf Pro at Crown Colony, “was incredibly special for our kids,” he said. “I mean, Davis was really. He was on the PGA Tour and listen to him talk about him being a junior golfer going through the ranks being a very competitive collegiate golfer and then making it on the pro tour.”

How special would you say this was for these kids?

“It was great,” he added. “It’s definitely was a lifetime opportunity for them. I mean, they’ve been really interactive. Asked him lots of different questions about you know, what it takes and other hobbies he had been into. So I think it’s definitely something that we’ve gotten a lot out of.”

And as far as what’s next for Riley, well he plans to enjoy the holidays and then it’s back to work.

“Christmas holidays, and then I’ll be going to Maui and Hawaii to start the year. That’ll be my first tournament of the year. So I’ll spend one week in Maui and then go to Honolulu the next week. And that’ll be the start of the 24 campaign,” he said.

Oh those have got to be some tough tournaments to go to.

“I’ve got to say at least the tournament is chasing the warm weather so that’ll be pretty nice.”

So as Davis Riley prepares for Hawaii, today it was all about spreading knowledge and smiles to our jr. golfers in East Texas.

