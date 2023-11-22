For Your Service
These are the top ‘roachiest’ cities in the nation

You may live in one of the 'roachiest" cities in America.
You may live in one of the 'roachiest" cities in America.(Ebrehnn Xa6apob via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Which city has the most roaches in the nation? A company recently compiled the numbers to find out.

Cockroaches thrive in warm and wet conditions, according to pest control experts.

However, some areas of the country are more prone to roaches than others, depending on location.

The home service site Pest Gnome recently released a list of “The 25 Roachiest Cities in America.”

According to the site, its team came up with the list after using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for 25 metropolitan areas.

Leading the “roachiest” list is Houston.

According to the data, 37% of homes showed signs of cockroaches over the past 12 months. Heat and humidity are to blame for the bugs, Pest Gnome reported.

The two most common types of cockroaches in Houston are the big, brown, and flying American cockroach along with the kitchen, pantry and sink-dwelling German cockroach.

Nearby San Antonio came in at No. 2 with more than 28% of homes showing signs of roaches over the past year.

Tampa, Phoenix and Las Vegas rounded out the top five.

According to pest control experts, these cities have sun and heat in summer, which roaches love, with winters that just don’t get that cold to affect them.

Roaches tend to not like cold weather, and Seattle landed at the bottom of the “roachiest” city list.

Other colder metro areas such as Rochester, New York, San Francisco, Detroit and Boston were also on the bottom of the list.

The entire “roachiest” city rankings can be viewed online.

