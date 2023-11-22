For Your Service
WebXtra: Salvation Army captain explains importance of serving others ahead of Thanksgiving

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army of Lufkin served Thanksgiving meals to people in the community Wednesday.

With the holiday being tomorrow, many people expressed what they are thankful for.

KTRE 9′s Shaquiena Davis spoke with Salvation Army Captain Jenifer Phillips, who explained why serving the community around this time is important.

