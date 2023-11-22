Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It is certainly a cold start to our Wednesday with temperatures ranging in the upper 30s and lower 40s. You’ll definitely want the jacket if you plan on heading out early! Today we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine through the morning and afternoon hours, which will help temperatures climb into the upper 50s for most of the area. Clouds will increase some overnight, and a few spotty showers will remain possible throughout the day for our Thanksgiving. Rainfall is expected to be somewhat sparse and should not be too heavy, so thankfully the rain should not be too disruptive for any Turkey Day plans. Skies totally dry out once again for our Black Friday with a cold start in the upper 30s and mild PM temps in the lower 60s. A weak cold front swings through later on Friday but won’t affect temperatures much for our Saturday as more low 60s are expected for the first half of the weekend. Clouds increase again on Sunday with a better chance for scattered showers as a second, stronger cold front makes its move through East Texas. Expect a chilly start to next week with highs in the lower 50s with some sunshine returning for most next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.