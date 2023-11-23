For Your Service
Carthage Bulldogs facing tough opponent this week

Carthage Bulldogs
Carthage Bulldogs(KTRE Sports)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - All right, so here with Coach Scott Surratt out here in Carthage. Coach, you got a big matchup this week with Pleasant Grove. Tell me about this team.

“Oh, yeah, they’re the best team we played here, no question about it,” said Carthage head coach Scott Surratt. “They’re very physical they can they’re the fastest thing we played. And so it’s gonna take our best effort, but we’re definitely excited about it.”

Coach, what are your Thanksgiving plans?

“You know just enjoy it with my family and you know, and then after that, go to Pleasant Grove right after we get through eating Thanksgiving lunch and then we get back on Pleasant Grove,” he said.

Is there a particular a football game on TV that you’re looking forward to?

“No not unless we’re on Friday,” he said. “I don’t know but it’s gonna be it’s all about Pleasant Grove this week. And you know, it’d be the same thing if we can advance next week. All about the next opponent.”

