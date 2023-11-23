For Your Service
East Texans give back by building beds for children facing placement in foster care

East Texans give back by building beds for children facing placement in foster care
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The day before Thanksgiving, over 300 East Texans kickstarted the holiday by giving back to our community.

That all happened at the Green Acres Baptist Church Parking Garage in Tyler as the local nonprofit, Pure Religion, led their ministry called ‘The Grace EmBEDded Project’ where beds are build for children facing placement in foster care.

President of Pure Religion, Tony Black said, “The biggest problem is CPS tries to place those children with next of kin if they can, grandmother, aunt or uncle, somebody like that. But one in three here in Smith County alone, they can’t do it because they don’t have a bed.”

And that’s where Pure Religion comes in. The organization gets a call from Child Protective Services and the nonprofit’s volunteers will hand-deliver a ready-made bed to the home.

But it all begins with this event, as volunteers are assigned to different stations like assembling the headboards and floorboards, stapling the slats, and sanding down the wood for the finished product.

Congressman Nathaniel Moran volunteered with his family Wednesday evening.

He said, “And because we’re here for Thanksgiving, we’re happy to be part of the hundreds of volunteers that here at Green Acres tonight that are giving of their time to say, you know, what we want to be the hands and feet for the Lord Jesus here on Earth to help spread the Gospel by meeting material needs of folks that need those needs met.”

City of Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley was there with his family, as well. He says they’ve been attending for several years now, making it a tradition to kickstart the season of giving.

“It just means a lot to do something tangible, kind of hands-on, that makes that big of an impact on a child’s life,” said Wansley.

Black added, “The greatest commandment Jesus said was ‘love your neighbor as yourself’. So if we can do that and carry that out in this process tonight then man, to God be the glory for that.”

Pure Religion said they were able to build about 50 beds and pack 100 bedding bags at Wednesday’s night event. The beds will be stored at a local warehouse to be ready for when the call comes.

