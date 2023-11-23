For Your Service
Garrison remains positive going into 3rd week of playoffs

Garrison Bulldogs (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Alright coach three weeks into the playoffs now coming off this big win over Beckville, the team has got to be feeling very convident.

“Oh yeah, I mean, you know, we’re playing good football right now and you know when you get to the playoffs it’s all about who gets hot at the right time,” said Garrison head coach Brandon Alvarez.

Right and you guys obviously are very hot going up against to Cooper this week, Bulldogs battle of the dogs here. So tell me about Cooper.

“I could promise you this, the maroon Bulldogs are gonna win,” he jokingly commented. “But on a serious note. I mean, they’re a good football team. They’re really good at what they do. But you know, we’re a good team too and we’re good at what we do. And you know, it’s gonna be a tough game. Everybody they’ve played they’ve been bigger than which they’re not going to be bigger than us. So you know, it’s going to be a good matchup and a good test for us up from both sides of the ball.”

