Lufkin Christmas display returns after family finds new location

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For years, the Lewing family has caught the attention of those who pass their home during the holidays, thanks to their grand display of Christmas decorations in the home’s front windows. Back in 2022, the Lewings moved, and the display that so many grew to love ended.

“Where we used to live had a large window, so we decorated it and it just kind of caught on. Before we knew it the cars were stopping out front wanting to come look at the window, and it was just a family thing,” said Keith Lewing.

With the holidays approaching, Keith and his wife Betty knew the community wanted to see the display return.

“It kind of just started with my daughter continuing to ask, ‘Mom, what are you going to do? Mom, people are asking.’ We didn’t know what we were going to do because we don’t have traffic where we live,” said Betty Lewing.

After brainstorming ideas of how to bring the display back, the Lewings thought to reach out to their friend and owner of Hicks Antiques, David Hicks.

“Betty came by back, I guess October maybe, and just was kind of asking me about had I ever seen the window and of course I knew immediately where she was going and I was just thrilled,” said Hicks.

Once the Lewings found a new home for their display, they spent days with the help of family getting the front window of Hick’s Antiques prepared for the holidays.

“There’s excitement in doing it and then you start the process, and you say ‘what in the world were we thinking?’ but once it’s done, you’re glad it’s done,” said Betty.

The Lewing family hopes the display’s new location will bring the same joy it once did to those who came to love it on Tulane Drive.

You can find the Lewing family’s Christmas display in the front window of Hicks Antiques in downtown Lufkin during the holiday season.

You can see their Facebook page for more information. Click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.